Arteta wants to turn 'cruel' loss into motivation ahead of Villa rematch

Dec 29 : Arsenal's last-gasp ‌loss at Aston Villa this month was a major stumble in their bid to win the Premier League title, but manager Mikel Arteta hopes re-watching the game may motivate his players when they face them again on Tuesday.

Villa, led by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, are on an 11-match winning streak in all competitions, and are three points below Arteta's team in the table. Arsenal top the standings by two points from Manchester City.

"If you use that ‌motivation and that hunger in the right manner, for sure," Arteta ‌told reporters on Monday when asked if re-watching the Villa game could inspire his players at Emirates Stadium.

"We'll watch it back. I have a few ideas and things that we have to do better. And it was quite cruel, as well, the way we lost it. But yeah, we learned from it."

Villa's double over Arsenal played a major role in derailing Arteta's title ambitions in 2023-24, and the London club ‍have finished second in the last three seasons aiming for their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

Arteta said Villa were genuine title contenders this season, although Emery has played down their chances.

"Well, they are meant to be there. Look what they are doing and how consistent they've been, what Unai has done with the club. ​So I think they fully deserve that ‌credit because they are doing it on the pitch where you have to show your level," Arteta said.

ARSENAL WANT OPPONENTS TO SUFFER, ARTETA SAYS

Arsenal, who are missing key players due ​to injury including Kai Havertz, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White, may look to receruit in the January window.

"Depending, as ⁠I said, on the availability of certain players... ‌we have to be actively looking, and then can we do it or not, that's a ​different story, but our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully very positive," Arteta said.

Arsenal have benefited from four own goals this month and ‍Arteta was asked if they were the results of their pressure on opponents or just down to good ⁠luck.

"Well, that's what we want, that every opponent that comes here suffers... against Villa we have a really tough match. ​We know them, what they ‌are doing, and a beautiful game as well to prepare and play," he said.

(Reporting ‍by ​Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)