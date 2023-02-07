Arundell and Slade back for England against Italy in Six Nations

England have called up Henry Arundell and centre Henry Slade for the Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday at Twickenham after both have struggled with injuries.

Both players were included in England coach Steve Borthwick's 36-player squad announced on Monday.

Winger Cadan Murley was also left out, having not made the cut for the match against Scotland.

The Borthwick era got off to a inauspicious start as a tenacious Scotland took a 29-23 victory at Twickenham in a rip-roaring Six Nations opener.

Courtney Lawes will again be in the camp but unlikely to feature against Italy as he continues rehabilitation work from a calf injury.

England squad

Forwards

Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker and Jack Willis.

Backs

Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson and Ben Youngs.