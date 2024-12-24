No Singapore-Vietnam tickets to be sold at Jalan Besar stadium on match-day
Away tickets for the first leg of the ASEAN Championship semi-final in Singapore were allocated through the Vietnam Football Federation, said the Football Association of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: No tickets for the ASEAN Championship semi-final clash between Singapore and Vietnam will be sold on the day of the match, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Dec 24).
FAS had previously said that around 300 away tickets would only be available for purchase from 3pm to 30 minutes after kick-off of the match.
However, in a social media post on Tuesday, FAS said that away tickets have been "allocated through the Vietnam Football Federation".
CNA has reached out to FAS for clarification on the reason behind the change.
All home tickets for the game were sold out on Sunday (Dec 22), slightly over six hours after sales began.
Fans formed snaking queues at the Jalan Besar stadium well in advance of the noon start time, some having waited overnight.
Tickets - priced in three categories, starting at S$24 (US$18) for the lowest tier and S$49 for the highest - could only be bought on-site at the stadium, a measure that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said was to ensure "fair ticket distribution" for supporters.
The first leg of the semi-final will kick off at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium at 9pm on Thursday.
Singapore held Malaysia to a 0-0 draw on Friday, booking their progress to the semi-finals, the furthest the Lions have reached in the competition since 2021.
Singapore finished second in their group, behind Thailand, which triumphed on home soil 4-2 on Dec 17.
Opponents Vietnam sealed their entry to the semis as Group B winners with an emphatic 5-0 win against Myanmar.
Thailand will face the Philippines in the other semi-final.
Catch the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 live or on-demand for free from Dec 8, 2024, to Jan 5, 2025, on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/aseancup for more details.