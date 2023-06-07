3 more ASEAN Para Games golds for Singapore, 2 more meet records for Toh Wei Soong

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore athletes enjoyed more success in Cambodia on Wednesday (Jun 7) as they added three golds to the country's tally at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Toh Wei Soong had another record-breaking day in the pool as he claimed his second and third golds of this year's Games in the men's 50m butterfly S7 and 50m freestyle S7.

His times of 30.78 seconds in the butterfly and 29.22 seconds in the freestyle were both new Games records, adding to the record he set as he won the men's 100m freestyle S7 last Sunday.

Toh has also won two silvers at this year's Games.