Sport

3 more ASEAN Para Games golds for Singapore, 2 more meet records for Toh Wei Soong
Sport

3 more ASEAN Para Games golds for Singapore, 2 more meet records for Toh Wei Soong

3 more ASEAN Para Games golds for Singapore, 2 more meet records for Toh Wei Soong

Toh Wei Soong in the pool at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Aquatic Center in Phnom Penh during the 2023 ASEAN Para Games. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore National Paralympic Council/Calvin Teoh)

07 Jun 2023 04:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore athletes enjoyed more success in Cambodia on Wednesday (Jun 7) as they added three golds to the country's tally at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Toh Wei Soong had another record-breaking day in the pool as he claimed his second and third golds of this year's Games in the men's 50m butterfly S7 and 50m freestyle S7.

His times of 30.78 seconds in the butterfly and 29.22 seconds in the freestyle were both new Games records, adding to the record he set as he won the men's 100m freestyle S7 last Sunday.

Toh has also won two silvers at this year's Games.

Toh Wei Soong celebrates at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Aquatic Center in Phnom Penh during the 2023 ASEAN Para Games. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore National Paralympic Council/Dyan Tjhia)
Muhammad Diroy Noordin celebrates at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh during the 2023 ASEAN Para Games. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore National Paralympic Council/Dyan Tjhia)

In the field at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, meanwhile, Muhammad Diroy Noordin defended his title in the men's F40/41 shot put.

Singapore's flag bearer at the 2021 Paralympics made it back-to-back golds with a throw of 9.17m.

A total of 26 Team Singapore athletes are competing at this year's ASEAN Para Games in athletics, badminton, boccia, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.

The event, which officially kicked off last Sunday and concludes on Friday, is taking place in Cambodia for the first time.

Singapore is currently in sixth place in the medal table with 10 golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronzes.

Source: CNA/kg(zl)

