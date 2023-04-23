Logo
Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta
Sport

Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 18, 2023 Real Madrid's Eder Militao in action with Chelsea's Kai Havertz Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia in action with Real Madrid's Marco Asensio REUTERS/Juan Medina
23 Apr 2023 05:10AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2023 05:10AM)
MADRID : Marco Asensio and Eder Militao scored to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win against Celta at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and cut Barcelona's lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points.

With eight-games remaining, second-placed Real maintained their slim title hopes by moving to 65 points. Barca have a game in hand and host third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

In-form Atletico are undefeated in their last 13 LaLiga games and riding a six-game winning streak, 13 points behind Barca and five from Real. Celta are 12th in the standings on 36 points.

Real dominated proceedings and Asensio opened the scoring with a close-range strike from a Vinicius Jr low cross in the 42nd minute.

Defender Militao wrapped up the win right after the break, netting a towering header from a corner.

Source: Reuters

