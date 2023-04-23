Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta

MADRID : Marco Asensio and Eder Militao scored to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win against Celta at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and cut Barcelona's lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points.

With eight-games remaining, second-placed Real maintained their slim title hopes by moving to 65 points. Barca have a game in hand and host third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

In-form Atletico are undefeated in their last 13 LaLiga games and riding a six-game winning streak, 13 points behind Barca and five from Real. Celta are 12th in the standings on 36 points.

Real dominated proceedings and Asensio opened the scoring with a close-range strike from a Vinicius Jr low cross in the 42nd minute.

Defender Militao wrapped up the win right after the break, netting a towering header from a corner.