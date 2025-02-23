Asensio bags brace to lift Villa to 2-1 win over Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa's Marco Asensio bagged a double and fellow newcomer Marcus Rashford had two assists as their side roared back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 in a breathless Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa climbed to seventh in the league table on 42 points, one point behind Chelsea who fell to sixth.

The visitors drew first blood when Pedro Neto drove the ball down the right on the break before whipping in a cross that Enzo Fernandez slotted home from close range.

Both sides had numerous near misses before Asensio bundled in a cross from halftime substitute Rashford in the 57th minute. Asensio slotted home another Rashford cross for the 89th-minute winner thanks to a big blunder by Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen, who let the shot pass under his body.

Both Asensio and Rashford joined Villa on loan earlier this month, Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain and Rashford from Manchester United.