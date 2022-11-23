Asensio to lead Spain attack, Rodri at the back

DOHA :Marco Asensio will lead Spain's front line in their opening World Cup match against Costa Rica on Wednesday and manager Luis Enrique has put Rodri Hernandez, usually a midfielder for Manchester City, in the centre of defence.

Asensio has struggled to get playing time at Real Madrid due to injuries and intense competition but will front the Spanish attack while Alvaro Morata is on the bench.

As well as Rodri in the middle of defence, Luis Enrique chose Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta as right back, putting the 33 year-old to the test against Costa Rica's counter-attacking.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez chose a familiar-looking starting 11 with former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell and Anthony Contreras leading the attack.

Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller, Jewison Bennette, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Carlos Martinez, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras