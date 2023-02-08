Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis

Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

08 Feb 2023 11:36PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT : Marco Asensio is the latest Real Madrid player to be unavailable for their Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his hamstring.

Asensio suffered the injury in the surprise defeat by Mallorca and, during Tuesday's training session in Morocco, was still feeling discomfort that will lead him to miss the last-four clash.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also got the news on Wednesday that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who didn't make the trip to Rabat on Monday, will not recover from a groin injury in time to fly out should Real qualify for Saturday's final.

Forwards Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard and defenders Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy also stayed in Madrid for treatment.

Hazard, Vazquez and Mendy have been out with long-term injuries but Benzema and Militao, who were substituted in the LaLiga win against Valencia last Thursday, are not expected to be sidelined for too long and could join their team mates in Rabat later in the week.

Ancelotti will be crossing his fingers that his key players can return quickly as they follow their trip to Morocco with Champions League last 16 matches against Liverpool and a Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona, as well as trying to catch their arch rivals in LaLiga.

Barca are top, eight points ahead of second-placed Real.

The winners of Wednesday's match will face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final. The Saudi Arabian side delivered a stunning 3-2 win against South American champions Flamengo in the other semi-final in Tangier on Tuesday.

(This story has been refiled to fix order of Club World Cup in paragraph 1) 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.