Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top

Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal with Luka Modric REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Luka Modric shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Granada's Alex Collado as Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Granada's Antonio Puertas REUTERS/Juan Medina
07 Feb 2022 06:34AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 06:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Marco Asensio's second-half goal secured three points for Real Madrid as they won 1-0 at home against Granada, who put in an almost-perfect defensive performance in LaLiga on Sunday.

Asensio found a way past Granada’s defensive wall with a brilliant angled shot from the edge of the box that went just inside the right corner.

After second-placed Sevilla drew 0-0 at Osasuna on Saturday and third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home against Villarreal, Real Madrid extended their lead at the top to six points.

Missing four key starters, Real Madrid completely dominated the match and finished with almost 70per cent possession and 10 shots on target against only three from Granada.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us