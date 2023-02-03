Logo
Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Sport

Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia

Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Eder Militao in action with Valencia's Samuel Lino REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Valencia's Andre Almeida in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Valencia - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Valencia's Gabriel Paulista REUTERS/Juan Medina
03 Feb 2023 06:18AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 06:18AM)
MADRID : Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr. scored second-half goals to earn Real Madrid a solid 2-0 win over struggling Valencia on Thursday as the visitors finished the match with 10 men.

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a straight red 18 minutes from time for chopping down Vinicius with a wild tackle that almost started a brawl among players on the pitch.

The LaLiga champions climbed to 45 points in second place in the standings, five behind leaders Barcelona. Valencia, who fired manager Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday, are on a five-game winless streak and are 14th on 20 points, one clear of the relegation zone.

Real struck twice in two minutes, a magnificent curling shot into the top corner by Asensio after 52 minutes followed by Vinicius slotting home from close-range to finish off a lightning quick counter-attack.

Source: Reuters

