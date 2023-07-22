Logo
Sport

Ashes day four start delayed due to rain
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2023 Spectators with umbrellas look on at the covers on the field during the rain delayed day 4 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2023 Spectators in ponchos look on at the covers on the field during the rain delayed day 4 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2023 General view as spectators shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas during the rain delayed day 4 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
22 Jul 2023 06:49PM
MANCHESTER, England : The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain.

The outlook for the rest of the day is bleak, with Britain's Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day, though there may be a brief rain-free spell in the afternoon.

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

Source: Reuters

