Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ashes players cleared of COVID, third test to resume
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ashes players cleared of COVID, third test to resume

Ashes players cleared of COVID, third test to resume

Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia players walk off the pitch after the end of the day REUTERS/Loren Elliott

28 Dec 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 06:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE :England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

"The families of both sets of players also had PCR tests yesterday and all returned a negative test," CA said in a statement.

The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive this week and were forced into isolation.

England were cleared to play day two on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after taking rapid antigen tests.

Day three starts at 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT).

England will resume at 31 for four in the their second innings, needing 51 runs to make Australia bat again.

Holders Australia, 2-0 up in the series after winning in Brisbane and Adelaide, need only draw the match in Melbourne to retain the urn.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us