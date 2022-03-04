Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins withdraw from Indian Wells

Australian Open finalists Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will be absent when the BNP Paribas Open begins next week after withdrawing from the Indian Wells, Calif., event on Thursday.

Barty, the 25-year-old Australian who is ranked No. 1 in the world after winning her third career Grand Slam title in Melbourne, also withdrew from the Miami Open that will follow the BNP Paribas Open.

Barty hasn't played since beating Collins, a 28-year-old Florida native, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Australian Open final.

"Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open, and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," Barty said in a statement. "I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events, and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.

"I love these events and am sad not to be there competing, but getting my body right must be my focus."

Barty added that she aims to be back in action in time to compete with the Australian team in the qualifying round for the Billie Jean King Cup the week of April 11-17.

Collins pulled out of Indian Wells due to "a continuing injury," according to the WTA Tour. She is ranked 11th in the world after achieving a career-high of No. 10 right after the Australian Open.

Collins has entered just one tournament since losing the Melbourne final on Jan. 29. She retired in the second set of her first-round match at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in mid-February because of dizziness.

WTA action in Indian Wells is scheduled to start Wednesday. The Miami Open begins March 22.

-Field Level Media