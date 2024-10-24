Ashwin strikes to leave New Zealand on 92-2 at lunch in second test

:New Zealand endured an early trial by spin to reach 92-2 at lunch on the first day of the second test against India in Pune on Thursday, with opening batsman Devon Conway approaching his half-century.

Conway, who missed a ton by nine runs in the first innings of the Black Caps' series-opening win, was on 47 with Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on five after Ravichandran Ashwin took 2-33 in the morning.

New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss and made a strong start at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as Tom Latham and fellow opener Conway safely negotiated the fast bowlers, but India hit back by introducing spin early.

Ashwin had new captain Latham trapped plumb in front of the wicket for 15 with one that drifted and turned, while Washington Sundar also got plenty of assistance from the black-soil pitch to trouble the tourists from the other end.

New Zealand kept rotating the strike, punishing the rare bad delivery, before Ashwin struck again by having Will Young caught behind for 18 when the batsman attempted to tickle one down the leg side.

India have won their last 18 series on home soil since 2012 but that record is on the line after they lost by eight wickets in the series opener in Bengaluru.

The final match takes place in Mumbai early next month.