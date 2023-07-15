Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

India handed the West Indies a crushing innings and 141 run defeat in the first test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming seven wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 130 in their second innings.

Rohit Sharma's side wrapped up victory inside three days with Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the player of the match award after the hard-hitting 21-year-old left hander finished on 171 in his debut test appearance as India declared on 421 for five.

That left the West Indies trailing by 271 runs and Kraigg Brathwaite's team never looked like forcing their visitors to bat again, with Ashwin continuing his bowling form from the first innings.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul's was the first wicket to fall, succumbing lbw to Ravindra Jadeja with the score on eight before Ashwin secured his first victim of the second innings 14 runs later when Brathwaite was caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

Ashwin, who claimed a five-wicket haul when the hosts first went into bat, then ripped through the West Indies, with Alick Athanaze top scoring for the home side with 28 runs before becoming one of the off spinner's seven victims.

Jomel Warrican's wicket was the last to fall when he was trapped lbw as Ashwin wrapped up a comfortable victory with two days to spare.

The teams will meet again in the second and final test in the series in Port of Spain from July 20 before facing off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.