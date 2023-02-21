Logo
Asian champions Al Hilal to face Foolad as Al Shabab meet Al Duhail
21 Feb 2023 04:01PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 04:01PM)
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal will continue the defence of their Asian Champions League title against Foolad from Iran on Thursday while compatriots Al Shabab take on Al Duhail from Qatar.

Riyadh-based Al Hilal, aiming to win the title for a record fifth time, were drawn to take on the team from Khuzestan in the quarterfinals after handing Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates a 3-1 defeat in the round of 16 on Monday.

Foolad will be appearing in the last eight of the competition for the first time, having defeated another Saudi Arabian side, Al Faisaly, on Sunday.

Both quarterfinals will be played in Doha.

The draw sets up the prospect of an all-Saudi semi-final on Sunday, with the winner going on to face Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the final over two legs on April 29 and May 6.

Al Shabab advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan while Al Duhail eliminated compatriots Al Rayyan.

Urawa booked their place in the tournament's decider in August and the first leg of the final will be hosted by the winners of Sunday's semi-final, with the return played at Saitama Stadium in Japan seven days later.

Source: Reuters

