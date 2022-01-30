Logo
Asian champions Al Hilal sign former Man Utd forward Ighalo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Sheffield United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 24, 2020 Manchester United's Odion Ighalo during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Michael Regan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

30 Jan 2022 02:41PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 02:41PM)
Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has signed for reigning Asian champions Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club said on Sunday.

The Nigeria international, who spent a year on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has signed an 18-month contract with the Riyadh-based club after a 12-month stint at Saudi rivals Al Shabab.

The 32-year-old is currently the Saudi Professional League's joint top scorer, with 12 goals alongside Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca.

Ighalo replaces former France international forward Bafetimbi Gomis, who left Al Hilal last week after helping the club win the Asian Champions League in both 2019 and 2021.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

