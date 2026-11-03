Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

The Asian Cup, initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

The attacks had raised questions over whether the Asian Cup could still go ahead in Saudi Arabia from Jan 7 to Feb 5 next year.

The 24-team tournament will now take place from Dec 23, 2027 to Jan 21, 2028.

The competition's organising committee said it had been rescheduled in light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions".

"The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," it added.

"Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders."