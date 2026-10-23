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Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body will back FIFA President Infantino's re-election bid
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Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body will back FIFA President Infantino's re-election bid

Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body will back FIFA President Infantino's re-election bid

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup - Final - Spain v North Korea - Stadion Miejski LKS, Lodz, Poland - September 27, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

23 Oct 2026 11:06AM
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TOKYO, Oct 23 : Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said on Friday the governing body would support Gianni Infantino's bid to be re-elected FIFA President.

"I think that we reaffirm our full commitment, of course, to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as FIFA President," Sheikh Salman said in his opening remarks at the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo where Infantino was present. 

"I think you've visited a lot of countries in Asia. I've spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling. And I think your commitment is clear as well. Your support to Gianni is very clear."

Source: Reuters
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