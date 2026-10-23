Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body will back FIFA President Infantino's re-election bid

TOKYO, Oct 23 : Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said on Friday the governing body would support Gianni Infantino's bid to be re-elected FIFA President.

"I think that we reaffirm our full commitment, of course, to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as FIFA President," Sheikh Salman said in his opening remarks at the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo where Infantino was present.

"I think you've visited a lot of countries in Asia. I've spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling. And I think your commitment is clear as well. Your support to Gianni is very clear."