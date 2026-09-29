For first time in 52 years, China fails to snag Asian Games badminton men’s singles medal

NAGOYA, Japan: For the first time in 52 years, China has failed to clinch a medal in the Asian Games men’s singles badminton competition - a setback for the powerhouse amid a sweeping shake-up of the sport’s national governing body.

Neither defending champion Li Shifeng nor Shi Yuqi made it past the round of 16 in Aichi-Nagoya, a dramatic reversal from the previous Games in Hangzhou in 2023, when the pair contested an all-Chinese final and swept gold and silver.

Their early exits contrast with an otherwise strong showing in Team China’s badminton campaign, with the shuttlers securing medals in all the other events.

Li, 26, was the first to fall. He surrendered an opening-game lead against South Korea’s Choi Ji-hoon, 25, on Saturday (Sep 26) to lose 21-18, 19-21, 18-21 in the round of 32.

A day later, Shi, 30, suffered a shock 17-21, 23-25 defeat by another South Korean, Yoo Tae-bin, 22, ending his run in the round of 16.

Shi is currently world No 4 in men’s singles, while Li is ranked 12th. Yoo is ranked 47th while Choi is ranked 102nd.

This is the first time China has failed to reach the podium in badminton men's singles since it began competing at the Asian Games in 1974.