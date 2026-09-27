China teen blows away the field for record-setting Asian Games gold as Thailand's Puripol Boonson clinches sprint double

NAGOYA: China's 18-year-old Yan Ziyi showcased her rare talent by shattering the Asian Games record to win the javelin, as a medallist failed a doping test and a decorated badminton player branded the event in Japan "sad".

Golds were up for grabs on day eight in sports including athletics, diving, skateboarding, squash and weightlifting.

On another wet day in Aichi-Nagoya, the teenager Yan demolished the opposition in the women's javelin with her first and only throw of the night of 70.46m.

It was a new Games record, smashing the 66.09m by compatriot Liu Shiying in 2018, and left Japan's reigning Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi in a distant second for silver (62.70m).

Yan's incredible throw was the sixth best of all time. The world record is 72.28m by Barbora Spotakova in 2008.

But Yan is closing in - she hurled 71.74m in May, the second-best of all time.

On the track, Thailand's Puripol Boonson made it a sprint double, winning the men's 200m to go with his 100m crown.

His scintillating 19.88 seconds equalled the Asian record.

Asked how much faster he can run, the 20-year-old said: "I can't say how fast it's going to be, but it's going to be more records and faster."