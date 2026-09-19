Asian Games open in Nagoya with celebration of solidarity and Japanese culture

NAGOYA: A ceremony celebrating Asian solidarity and local history marked the start of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture’s capital city of Nagoya on Saturday (Sep 19).

At the 30,000-seater Paloma Mizuho Stadium, a low-key ceremony heralded the return of the region’s biggest sporting meet to Japan for the first time in 32 years.

The Games will take place from Sep 19 to Oct 4, with some sports such as volleyball, basketball and football already underway.

A contingent of 304 athletes across 27 sports will represent Singapore.

Most of the events at the meet will take place in Aichi Prefecture, with a number of competitions held elsewhere, including Japan's capital Tokyo.