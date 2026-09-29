Singapore's Loh Kean Yew set to face Thailand's Kunlavut in Asian Games badminton final

History is up for grabs as Singapore's Loh Kean Yew takes on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the badminton men's singles final at the Asian Games on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Loh, who has already delivered Singapore's best result in badminton at the Games, could now become the country's first Asiad badminton champion.

Kunlavut, meanwhile, could become Thailand's first badminton singles champion, having already become the first Thai to make it to the men's singles final.

We're expecting the match to begin in the next hour – join us as we bring you all the latest as the pair battle it out at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium: