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Singapore's Loh Kean Yew set to face Thailand's Kunlavut in Asian Games badminton final
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Singapore's Loh Kean Yew set to face Thailand's Kunlavut in Asian Games badminton final

Loh, the world number 13, is aiming to deliver Singapore's first Asiad gold in the sport.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew set to face Thailand's Kunlavut in Asian Games badminton final
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in action against South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin during their men's singles badminton semi-final match during the 2026 Asian Games at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Sep 28, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
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29 Sep 2026 04:24PM
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History is up for grabs as Singapore's Loh Kean Yew takes on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the badminton men's singles final at the Asian Games on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Loh, who has already delivered Singapore's best result in badminton at the Games, could now become the country's first Asiad badminton champion.

Kunlavut, meanwhile, could become Thailand's first badminton singles champion, having already become the first Thai to make it to the men's singles final.

We're expecting the match to begin in the next hour – join us as we bring you all the latest as the pair battle it out at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium:

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 badminiton Loh Kean Yew
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