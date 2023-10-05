China deny North Korea sixth weightlifting gold at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: China's Tian Tao denied North Korea a sixth Asian Games weightlifting gold when he won the men's 96kg division on Thursday (Oct 5).

Tian, the 2019 world champion at 96kg and 2014 Asian Games champion at 81kg, failed at his final clean and jerk of 216kg and had a nervous wait while North Korea's Ro attempted the 221kg he needed for gold.

Ro's no-lift left Tian in front with a 4kg margin having recorded a combined 390kg across the two disciplines after a 163kg snatch.

Ro, who was North Korea's last chance of more men's weightlifting gold, had to settle for silver.

"I thought I could make that final lift but because of an error I didn't do it," said Ro. "It was very intense. I didn't perform to my best."

Thailand's Sarat Sumpradit celebrated a second consecutive Asian Games bronze after China's other lifter, Li Dayin, failed with his last two clean and jerk attempts.

Sarat took bronze in the now-defunct 94kg category in Jakarta five years ago.

"Today I did better than in practice but it was very intense," said Sarat. I'm happy with a second bronze medal."

Qasim Hasan Al-Lami won the world championship in Riyadh last month but it appeared to have taken its toll.

The below-par Iraqi failed with his first snatch attempt and again with his last two clean and jerks to trail home fifth.

North Korean weightlifters have won five gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes on their return to international competition after almost four years away.

They have also set six world records, prompting some competitors to remark that they were "shocked" at the performances after a long absence because of COVID-19.