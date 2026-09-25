China's Zhang wins record seventh Asian Games swimming gold
China's Zhang Zhanshuo, 19, also won individual golds in the 200m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events, as well as three relays.
TOKYO: Chinese teenager Zhang Zhanshuo won a record seventh swimming gold at the Asian Games on Friday (Sep 25) and said it had been the "perfect conclusion" to his week in Tokyo.
The 19-year-old wrapped up a scintillating campaign with victory in the 400m freestyle in a Games-record 3min 41.28sec.
No swimmer had previously won seven golds in one Games.
Japan's Rikako Ikee won six in Jakarta in 2018 before China's Zhang Yufei matched her achievement in Hangzhou five years later.
Zhang Zhanshuo went one better and said he was "calmer than I imagined I would be".
"The moment I touched the wall was probably the most exciting," said the towering teenager, who stands 198cm.
"It was also my final race of the competition. Today feels like a perfect conclusion."
Zhang also won individual golds in the 200m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events, as well as three relays.
He was far too hot for the 400m freestyle field to handle, coming home 4.27sec ahead of Japan's silver-medallist Kazushi Imafuku.
He sat on the line divider after the race and slowly counted off all seven medals he had won on his fingers.
Zhang now has the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and world records in his sights.
"I think the most important thing is to stay grounded and focused, because the Asian Games are not my ultimate goal," he said.
"I need to face my shortcomings honestly and recognise the gap between myself and the world's best athletes."
It was another successful night in the pool for China, who won five of the day's seven finals.
They topped the overall swimming medal table with 30 golds. Japan were a distant second with seven.
Li Bingjie won her fifth gold of the Games, in the women's 800m freestyle, while Zhang Yufei picked up her fourth in the 50m butterfly.
TAIWAN HISTORY
There was success for Taiwan with their first men's swimming gold in Asian Games history.
Wang Kuan-hung came home to win the 200m butterfly in a time of 1min 55.05sec, pipping China's Xu Fang to the line.
Wang said it was "a dream come true".
"It feels unreal," said the 24-year-old.
"I'm very happy and grateful for this achievement."
Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi failed to claim a hat-trick of golds, one night after smashing the world record in winning the 200m breaststroke.
The 17-year-old finished third in the 50m breaststroke, 0.33sec behind gold-medallist Qin Haiyang of China.
"To be perfectly honest, I thought it was impossible to get gold," said Ohashi, who also won 100m breaststroke gold this week after a dead heat with China's Dong Zhihao.
"I was aiming for second but I lost out on that by 0.02sec, so I'm not happy."
Ohashi's success this week has marked him out as the man to beat at the LA Olympics, where he could face French superstar Leon Marchand.
His new 200m breaststroke world record of 2min 04.83sec sliced more than half a second off the previous mark.
Japan's Kodai Nishiono won the men's 200m backstroke, while China claimed their final gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay.