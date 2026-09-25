Gan Ching Hwee clinches silver in Asian Games 800m freestyle

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched a silver medal in the women’s 800m freestyle final on Friday (Sep 25), winning her third medal for Singapore at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

She clocked a time of 8min 26.25sec, smashing her own national record in the process.

China's Li Bingjie won gold in 8min 24.02sec, while Japan's Ichika Kajimoto took bronze in 8min 27.37sec.

Gan's first medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre came in the 1,500m freestyle on Sunday. The 23-year-old won silver - her first Asiad medal - in a new national record time of 16:00.45.

Her time of 8:29.56 for the first 800m of the race also broke the national record for the 800m freestyle.

Two days later, she won a silver medal again, in the 400m freestyle. She clocked a time of 4:06.81 to smash her national mark of 4:09.34 set at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Gan holds five individual national records (200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle, as well as 400m individual medley).

Before Gan, the last Singaporean woman to claim an individual Games medal in swimming was Roanne Ho, who took silver in the 50m breaststroke in 2018.