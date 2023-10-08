Hangzhou Asian Games closes with spellbinding spectacle of sight and sound

HANGZHOU: At a meet where the host nation China pulled out all the stops both in and out of the sporting arena, it was only fitting that the 19th Asian Games ended on Sunday (Oct 8) with a captivating spectacle of sight and sound.
At the packed Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the closing ceremony tugged at heartstrings, making use of technology as an ode to the host city and those involved in the Games.
The Games, delayed a year due to China's measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, saw around 12,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 40 sports.
In front of dignitaries such as China Premier Li Qiang, the ceremony kicked off with the national anthem followed by a video highlighting the lustrous landscapes of Hangzhou.
Performers and the Games’ mascots took centre stage on the stadium’s “digital turf”, a large mesh of more than 40,000 illuminated spots covering the football field. As 19 giant Osmanthus flowers - the city flower of Hangzhou - sprung from the turf via digital projections, performers serenaded the audience.
Bouncing their purple clappers along to the music, the audience welcomed contingents from the participating nations.
Olympian and marathon swimmer Chantal Liew was Singapore’s flag bearer for the ceremony. Following shortly after were athletes and officials from artistic swimming, marathon swimming, rhythmic gymnastics. Also present was the chef de mission Dr Koh Koon Teck and various support staff.
Singapore wrapped up the Games with three gold, six silver and seven bronze medals, finishing 20th in the overall medal tally.
Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira took gold in the women's 200m, while there were victories for Maximilian Maeder (men's formula kite) and Ryan Lo (men's ILCA 7).
The loudest roar was reserved for China’s contingent. The host nation have dominated the Games, clinching a total of 201 gold medals, almost four times as many second placed Japan.
After a video packed with Games sporting highlights came a performance blending physical and virtual elements. It featured the harmony of two flowers - the osmanthus representing glory and accolades, as well as the lotus symbolising the fighting spirit of athletes.
There were also speeches from Games organising committee President Gao Zhidan and acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia Raja Randhir Singh, who described Hangzhou as the “perfect host”. The Games was officially declared closed.
The next edition of the Games will be held in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi and its capital city Nagoya in 2026.
A giant virtual torchbearer, which first made an appearance in a glittering opening ceremony, made its final appearance in Hangzhou, extending its arms upwards in the shape of a heart.
As the flame was extinguished, the torchbearer took off into night sky, leaving behind a trail of stars.
While there were no physical pyrotechnics at the end of the closing ceremony - only virtual - it was perhaps fitting for a Games which delivered more than its fair share of fireworks and will be remembered for some time to come.