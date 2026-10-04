'Chaotic' Asian Games threaten Japan hopes of hosting Olympics again

"HARSH CITICISM"

Hirokazu Arai, a professor specialising in sports psychology, told AFP that Japan may struggle to escape the shadow of the Asian Games for some time to come.

"If Japan were to bid for the Olympics again, trust in Japan may have fallen and it might be harder to win a bid," he said.

"And within Japan, people may take the view that if these kinds of things are going to happen, we don't need the Olympics."

Many in Japan have questioned the value of hosting major sporting events as they grapple with the fallout from the graft-stained and pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Cost overruns, corruption and COVID-19 all tainted the public's memory of the Games, which took place largely behind closed doors in 2021, a year later than planned.

Japan was praised by some, however, for getting the Games on in unprecedented circumstances.

The country subsequently dropped the idea of hosting the Winter Olympics in the northern city of Sapporo because of a lack of public support.

Hashimoto, who also served as president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, has said Sapporo's bid could be revived.

She said the Asian Games had "reaffirmed my belief in the value of hosting international sporting events in our country".

"We also received harsh criticism because of the challenges we faced - I am fully aware of that," she said.

"This is all part of the Games, but we need to analyse those issues so we can tackle them for the next future opportunity."

"LIKE MUSICAL CHAIRS"

Asian Games organisers were presented with a headache when the number of athletes and officials that was initially expected ballooned by about 2,000.

Unlike at past Games, there was no traditional athletes' village, in a bid to save money.

Participants instead stayed on a cruise ship, in hotel rooms and in temporary wooden huts.

Some teams complained about the wooden units, saying they were too cramped and the beds too short.