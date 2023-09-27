Logo
Letitia Sim sets new national record, but just misses out on Singapore’s first swim medal at 2023 Asian Games
Letitia Sim sets new national record, but just misses out on Singapore’s first swim medal at 2023 Asian Games

Singapore's Letitia Sim in the women’s 100m breaststroke finals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sep 27, 2023. (Photo: SportSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
27 Sep 2023 08:31PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 08:59PM)
HANGZHOU: Letitia Sim broke her own national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the 2023 Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 27), but still fell short of earning Singapore’s first swim medal in Hangzhou.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena, Sim finished fourth with a time of 1:07.13, behind the Japanese pair of Reona Aoki (1:06.81) and Satomi Suzuki (1:06.95) and Chinese swimmer Yang Chang (1:07.01).

In the morning’s heats, the Singaporean equalled her national record of 1:07.27, qualifying second.

Sim has been in fine form at the Games. On the first day of competition, she set a new national record of 31.15s en route to finishing seventh in the 50m breaststroke.

The Games were officially opened by China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday night, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the last edition in 2018, the Singapore swim team won six medals, including two golds. Team Singapore's overall contingent finished with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes.

Singapore's athletes have so far won 2 golds, 3 silvers and 4 bronzes at this Asiad.

Source: CNA/ac(gr)

Related Topics

Asian Games

