Letitia Sim sets new national record, but just misses out on Singapore’s first swim medal at 2023 Asian Games

HANGZHOU: Letitia Sim broke her own national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the 2023 Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 27), but still fell short of earning Singapore’s first swim medal in Hangzhou.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena, Sim finished fourth with a time of 1:07.13, behind the Japanese pair of Reona Aoki (1:06.81) and Satomi Suzuki (1:06.95) and Chinese swimmer Yang Chang (1:07.01).

In the morning’s heats, the Singaporean equalled her national record of 1:07.27, qualifying second.