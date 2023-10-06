Philippines win first Asian Games men's basketball gold in 61 years

HANGZHOU: The Philippines won their first men's Asian Games basketball gold since 1962 on Friday (Oct 6) in a 70-60 victory over Jordan with American-born Justin Brownlee pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Both sides started slowly in an error-riddled first quarter in Hangzhou, which the Philippines edged 17-12, but Jordan - seeking their first Asiad title - rallied to enter half-time level at 31-31.

The momentum shifted back to the Philippines in the third quarter, however, and they took a 51-41 lead into the home stretch and then held their nerve for a famous victory.

Angelo Kouame added 14 points and Chris Newsome 13 for the Philippines, who won the title four times in a row from 1951 to 1962 but had made just one final since, in 1990.

As they went off the boil, China took over on the regional stage, winning eight of the last 11 golds with South Korea claiming the other three.

But there has been a changing of the guard in Hangzhou, with South Korea failing to make the knockouts and China relegated to third, winning the bronze medal match against Chinese Taipei 101-73 ahead of the final.