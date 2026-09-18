All aboard: Some Singapore athletes housed on cruise ship during Asian Games

NAGOYA: Over the years, Singapore women's water polo captain Abielle Yeo has stayed at hotels, a university dormitory and even a condominium-type complex during competitions, but never on a 290m-long cruise ship.

"It's quite a new experience for us. Especially because with previous major Games, we've never had a (Games) village on the boat," she told CNA on Friday (Sep 18).

With no dedicated athletes' village, the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers are instead relying on the cruise ship, temporary wooden containers and hotels to house participants.

Along with Yeo and her teammates, Singapore athletes from other sports, including wushu and table tennis, have also checked into the ship Costa Serena, which is docked off the port of Nagoya.

Table tennis player Chloe Lai said she was excited to get the chance to live on a cruise ship during the Games.

"(The rooms are) not bad, there's quite a lot of space. We expected it to be way smaller," she said.

"The beds were very comfortable. We heard that the beds were not comfortable or the pillows were not very good. So I brought a pillow from home (just) in case, but I didn't have to use it," added Abielle Yeo's teammate Kayla Yeo.