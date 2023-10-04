Singapore claims two contract bridge bronzes at Asian Games

In the mixed event, the team of Lam Ze Ying, Loo Choon Chou, Luo Cheng, Seet Choon Cheng, Gideon Tan and Tan Sock Ngin lost 231 to 225.77.

They had qualified for the semis by placing third out of 11 teams in the round robin stage.

The team led China after five sessions of their semi-final, but they were ultimately beaten after a 48-38 defeat in the sixth and final session.

The other mixed bronze went to Thailand after they lost to Chinese Taipei 248.1 to 168.

The results mean that China and Chinese Taipei will face off in both the women's and mixed finals.

Singapore's men's team, who made history when they took gold in Jakarta five years ago, narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot as they finished fifth out of 11 teams in the round robin stage behind Hong Kong, India, China and Japan.

In the men's semi-finals, which also concluded on Wednesday, Hong Kong beat Japan 187.1 to 139 and India beat China 180.6 to 170.

The finals of all three events will take place on Thursday and Friday.