At the Asian Games, finishing fourth hurts for Singapore’s swimmers, but bodes well for future

“It definitely stung a little bit,” she said. “When I saw fourth I was like: ‘Wow ... I think it was like two one-hundreds or something like that.”

Watching on was head coach Gary Tan, who later told reporters it was an emotional race for him.

“I teared a bit for her because I know the pain that she has gone through, just missing by 0.02,” he admitted. “Reflecting back, she definitely wanted a medal.”

FOR THE FUTURE

With just one day of competition left, Team Singapore’s swimmers have a solitary medal to their name, courtesy of Teong Tzen Wei in the men’s 50m butterfly.

However, they have registered nine fourth-placed finishes so far.

“We’ve been getting a lot of fourth positions, and to be honest with you, fourth hurts way more than second,” said Teong. "It sucks."

At the Games, Singapore's swimmers are chasing more than just medals. They are chasing the clock.

Olympic qualification times, national records, personal bests. The podium is a bonus, stressed head coach Tan.

“I’ve told my swimmers this - my joy for them is to see them touching the wall knowing they have put in their effort and beating their PBs (personal best),” he said.

Excellence is what they strive for. And as Amanda Lim put it, "decent" is not good enough.

“We just want more … 0.01 from my best (time) is decent, but to me, I’m just so sick and tired of doing decent times,” said Lim, who finished fourth in the women’s 50m freestyle.

“I want a good time. Decent is not going to cut it … We know we can do it.”