Qin, Zhang star as China send Olympic warning in Asian Games blitz

At the last Asian Games, in Indonesia five years ago, Japan tied China at the top on 19 golds. But it was a very different story in Hangzhou.

Japan won just five golds in the pool and South Korea bagged six.

China's Qin was the dominant male swimmer, matching his unprecedented world championship exploits by claiming the 50-100-200m breaststroke hat-trick.

Having already won the 100m and 200m, he blitzed through the 50m in a searing 26.35sec, just outside the 26.20 that won him the world title at Fukuoka in July.

It followed his 26.25 in the heats - the 10th quickest ever with only British great Adam Peaty, who owns eight of the top 10 and the 25.95 world record, surpassing it.

"The results are slightly short of what I wanted, but it's still something I can accept," he said. "This was a chance for me to try some new things and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

Qin also won two relay gold and a 200m medley silver.

RETURNING TO PEAK

Olympic and world champion Zhang Yufei was the competition's top gold medallist, winning the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle and two relays.

The world 50m fly silver medallist behind Swedish world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom, she flew to the wall in a Games-record 25.10, leaving teammate Yu Yiting and Japan's defending champion Rikako Ikee in her wake.

Zhang achieved the feat despite feeling unwell.

"From last night to this morning I practically lost my voice," she said, with Qin leading the praise for his teammate.

"Despite being ill it's still no problem for her to take the gold. You take your hat off to her, that she is so strong mentally," he said.