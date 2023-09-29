Logo
Sport

Tears for Singapore women’s 4x100m medley squad after disqualification denies team Asian Games bronze
Singapore's Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Levenia Sim and Letitia Sim react after learning of their disqualification in the 4x100m medley relay final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sep 29, 2023. (Photo: SportSG/Bryan Foo)

29 Sep 2023 10:31PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 10:55PM)
HANGZHOU, China: Delight turned into despair for Singapore women’s 4x100m medley relay team - touching home third in Friday's final (Sep 29) - only to learn soon after that they had been disqualified. 

The Sim sisters - Levenia and Letitia - and the Quah siblings - Jing Wen and Ting Wen - combined for what they thought was Singapore's second medal in the pool at this Games, finishing the race behind eventual winners Japan and runners-up South Korea. 

According to the official results published on the Asian Games website, Ting Wen - swimming the final freestyle leg - had jumped in 0.1s early during the handover from Jing Wen.

As a result of the disqualification, Hong Kong moved up from fourth place to third.

Singapore had won bronze in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games.  

The result means that the Singapore swim team ended their Games campaign with one medal, a silver from Teong Tzen Wei in men’s 50m butterfly on Thursday.

At the last edition in 2018, the Singapore swim team returned home with six medals, including two golds from former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/gr(ac)

