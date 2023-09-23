Xi to open biggest ever Asian Games after a year's delay

HANGZHOU: Chinese President Xi Jinping will declare the Asian Games open at a glittering ceremony in Hangzhou on Saturday (Sep 23), kick-starting a sporting behemoth that boasts more athletes than the Olympics.

After being delayed by a year due to China's strict zero-COVID regime, more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories across Asia are in the eastern city to compete in 40 sports.

Xi is scheduled to open proceedings officially in one of the country's most prosperous regions, in front of invited guests including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But rain could put a dampener on the occasion, with a persistent drizzle lingering.

Assad - on his first visit to China since war erupted in Syria in 2011 - will join leaders from ally Cambodia, Kuwait, and Nepal, among others at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, state media said.

The Games are "likely to be China's post-pandemic soft power exercise in the fully packed stadium with the presence of political and business leaders in Asia", Jung-Woo Lee, a sport policy expert at the University of Edinburgh, told AFP.

But they have already been rocked by a row between New Delhi and China, with a trip to Hangzhou by India's sports minister cancelled on Friday.

It followed three women martial arts fighters from the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh claiming that they were denied accreditation, a move China disputed.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is claimed almost in full by Beijing, which calls it "South Tibet".

China's status as a sporting destination took a severe hit during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when snap lockdowns and travel rules saw almost all international events cancelled in the country.