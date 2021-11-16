Logo
Asian heritage cricketers insulted and humiliated at Yorkshire, Rafiq says
FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day - Edgbaston - 20/8/16 Yorkshire's Azeem Rafiq celebrates the wicket of Durham's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY/File Photo

16 Nov 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 07:51PM)
Former Yorkshire Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary panel of "inhuman" racist treatment at the county team.

Rafiq, a former captain of the England Under-19s of Pakistani descent, says he received sustained racist abuse and had even contemplated suicide while at Yorkshire.

The racism row has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire the right to host England internationals, seen the club's top brass quit, and embroiled England captain Joe Root.

Rafiq, 30, said he and other players with Asian backgrounds were subjected to comments such as "You lot sit over there", and was insultingly called "Paki".

"I felt isolated, humiliated at times," he said in emotional testimony to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on Tuesday. "In 2017 we went through a difficult pregnancy and the treatment I received was inhuman."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

