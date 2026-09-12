20 Team Singapore athletes to compete in nine sports at Asian Para Games in Japan
Para athletics athlete James Ethan Ang will be Singapore's flag bearer for the Asian Para Games opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will send 20 athletes across nine sports to the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in October.
They will compete in para archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, para cycling (road), para judo, para swimming, shooting para sport and para table tennis.
Eight of them will be making their Asian Para Games debut, the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) announced on Saturday (Sep 12).
Among them are athletes returning to the Games but debuting in a different sport.
Former Paralympic sailor Jovin Tan, 40, is set to compete in boccia, and former Paralympic swimmer Theresa Goh, 39, is vying for a shooting medal.
The athletes representing Singapore at the upcoming Asian Para Games
Twenty athletes will represent Singapore across nine sports at the upcoming Asian Para Games. Here's a look at the contingent:
- Nur Syahidah Alim (para archery)
- James Ethan Ang (para athletics)
- Muhammad Diroy Noordin (para athletics)
- Tay Wei Ming (para badminton)
- Jovin Tan (boccia)
- Jeralyn Tan (boccia)
- Aloysius Gan (boccia)
- Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha (boccia)
- Tan Cheng Jui (para cycling - road)
- Muhammad Nur Amsyar Abdemanaf (para cycling - road)
- Sebastian Adrian Tan (para cycling - road)
- Joan Hung (para judo)
- Sophie Soon (para swimming)
- Toh Wei Soong (para swimming)
- Wong Zhi Wei (para swimming)
- Danielle Moi (para swimming)
- Theresa Goh (shooting para sport)
- Chan Han Siong (shooting para sport)
- Surya Mohan Jha (shooting para sport)
- Rodrick Li (para table tennis)
Para athletics athlete James Ethan Ang, 25, was unveiled as Singapore's flag bearer for the opening ceremony.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo presented the Singapore flag to Team Singapore's Chef de Mission Low See Lien at a ceremony at Gardens by the Bay on Saturday.
Mr Low, who is also vice-president of the SNPC, previously served as Chef de Mission at the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia.
"It is a privilege to lead Team Singapore to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games," he said.
"Our athletes have shown tremendous commitment and dedication in preparing for the Games, and our focus now is to ensure that every athlete and team official is well prepared for the challenge ahead."
He added that the team looked forward to supporting the athletes as they compete against Asia's best, and urged Singaporeans to rally behind them.
Mr Ang said it will be an honour to carry the Singapore flag at the opening ceremony.
"To me, it represents the entire Team Singapore contingent, and I am proud to stand with my fellow athletes as we give our best for Singapore," he said.
The fifth edition of the Games will take place from Oct 18 to 24, bringing together about 3,000 para athletes from across Asia to compete in 18 sports.