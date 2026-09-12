20 Team Singapore athletes to compete in nine sports at Asian Para Games in Japan

Para athletics athlete James Ethan Ang, 25, was unveiled as Singapore's flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo presented the Singapore flag to Team Singapore's Chef de Mission Low See Lien at a ceremony at Gardens by the Bay on Saturday.

Mr Low, who is also vice-president of the SNPC, previously served as Chef de Mission at the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia.

"It is a privilege to lead Team Singapore to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games," he said.

"Our athletes have shown tremendous commitment and dedication in preparing for the Games, and our focus now is to ensure that every athlete and team official is well prepared for the challenge ahead."

He added that the team looked forward to supporting the athletes as they compete against Asia's best, and urged Singaporeans to rally behind them.

Mr Ang said it will be an honour to carry the Singapore flag at the opening ceremony.

"To me, it represents the entire Team Singapore contingent, and I am proud to stand with my fellow athletes as we give our best for Singapore," he said.

The fifth edition of the Games will take place from Oct 18 to 24, bringing together about 3,000 para athletes from across Asia to compete in 18 sports.