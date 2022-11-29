Asian teams and the World Cup last 16: Tough ask for Japan and Korea, but Iran, Saudi Arabia stand a chance

Five of the six Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams at the 2022 World Cup remain in the running to make it to the knockout stages.

While host nation Qatar were the first team in the tournament to be eliminated, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Australia are all in with a shot. Here's what each side will need to do:

JAPAN/GROUP E

After making life much easier for themselves by stunning Germany in their opening group game, Japan proceeded to unravel all their good work by slipping 1-0 to Costa Rica.

A draw between Spain and Germany on Sunday (Nov 27) means that Luis Enrique's team, who smashed Costa Rica 7-0, will not take their foot off the gas against Japan.

Spain are top of the group with four points, with Japan second on three. Costa Rica also have three points but have a vastly inferior goal difference, while Germany are bottom with a point.