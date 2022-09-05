Logo
Asian Under-20 qualifiers moved out of Iraq's Basra
Asian Under-20 qualifiers moved out of Iraq's Basra

05 Sep 2022 04:38PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2022 04:38PM)
Group H qualifying matches for next year's Under-20 Asian Cup will be moved from the Iraqi city of Basra with a new venue to be announced soon, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement on Monday.

Group H comprises India, Iraq and Kuwait. Australia withdrew their team last month on safety grounds after the group was assigned to Basra. The matches are due to take place this month.

Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in Basra killed at least four people last week as violence caused by a worsening political crisis hit the south of the country.

Iraq is one of 19 countries the Australian government advises its citizens to avoid and Football Australia said it was now investigating the possibility of its Under-20 squad competing in a four-team tournament in Spain.

The Under-20 Asian Cup takes place in Uzbekistan in 2023.

Source: Reuters

