Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Asllani fires Swedes to Women's World Cup qualification
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Asllani fires Swedes to Women's World Cup qualification

13 Apr 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 03:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Sweden became the first European team to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as Kosovare Asllani's second-half goal secured the point they needed in a 1-1 draw at home to Ireland on Tuesday.

Ranked second in the world, the Swedes were pushed all the way by the Irish, who took the lead through winger Katie McCabe just before the break.

Sweden's intense pressure finally paid off when substitute Olivia Schough played a sublime first-time pass to Asllani, who thumped the ball home in the 79th minute to give the Swedes top spot in Group A with 19 points after seven matches.

The result was still an excellent one for Ireland, who are third in the group on eight points from five games, two points behind Finland, who thrashed Georgia 6-0, with a game in hand.

Earlier, Iceland went top of Group C with a 1-0 win away to the Czech Republic that gives them a one-point lead over the second-placed Netherlands.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us