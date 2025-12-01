Logo
Aspinall diagnosed with rare eye condition after Gane poke
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 321 - UFC Heavyweight Title - Tom Aspinall v Ciryl Gane - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 25, 2025 Tom Aspinall in action during his fight against Ciryl Gane REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 321 - UFC Heavyweight Title - Tom Aspinall v Ciryl Gane - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 25, 2025 Tom Aspinall reacts after his fight against Ciryl Gane REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
01 Dec 2025 02:37PM
Dec 1 : Briton Tom Aspinall said he has been diagnosed with Brown’s syndrome in both eyes and is not cleared to fight after an accidental eye poke ended his UFC heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane in a no-contest in October. 

Aspinall posted a medical report on his Instagram account on Sunday showcasing he is having double vision, reduced eye motility, visual function and a substantial field loss.

"Depending on clinical progression, targeted periocular steroid injections or surgical intervention to address persistent motility impairment may be required if symptoms fail to resolve," the report showed.

Brown's syndrome is a rare eye condition where one eye has trouble moving upward.

"We've got to see how it goes over the next few weeks. I'm not in the gym training at the moment," the 32-year-old Englishman said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

"I'm not doing anything MMA wise at the moment. I'm just following the doctor's orders right now."

Aspinall said he is eager to get back into the cage with Gane and will do so when he is declared fit: "I've got to be 100 per cent right. So whenever the eye's good to go, that's when I'll do it."

Source: Reuters
