Assistant coach Jones back with Springboks after England exit

Double Rugby World Cup-winning assistant coach Felix Jones has returned to South Africa's technical team following a short stint with England, officials said on Thursday.

Former Ireland international Jones played a vital role in helping the Springboks to their World Cup success in 2019 and 2023 but left to become defence coach with Steve Borthwick’s England after South Africa's latter triumph in France.

Jones quit inside a year but was asked to see out his notice period, which expired in December.

"He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024," Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

Jones will be one of six assistants to Erasmus, along with former New Zealand international Tony Brown, ex-Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery, Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick and scrum coach Daan Human.