Aston Martin expect reality check in Spain after first point of 2026

BARCELONA, June 11 : Aston Martin expect a tough reality check in Spain this weekend after Fernando Alonso brought the struggling Silverstone-based team their first point of the Formula One season in Monaco last Sunday.

The Spaniard finished 11th on track in the Mediterranean principality but was promoted into the scoring positions after a penalty dropped Cadillac's Sergio Perez from 10th, denying the Mexican what would have been a breakthrough first point for the F1 newcomers.

The point lifted Honda-powered Aston Martin off the bottom of the constructors' standings after the five previous races had been peppered with retirements and produced a highest finish of 15th.

Chief trackside officer Mike Krack said ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix that Monaco had still been a tough weekend with little to celebrate other than some good fortune, and round seven would likely be another struggle.

"On paper, for Barcelona, it will be tough. It will be very tough," he told reporters.

"In Barcelona, there is no place to hide. After Barcelona, normally, when you bring upgrades you know where you are. After Barcelona, it is normally a reality check for your pace.

"We know that, we need to be aware of that. And we have to try and execute without any mistakes, try to get the maximum learning for it. I think for the drivers, it will be the toughest," he added.

Spanish fans will be cheering double world champion Alonso but the 44-year-old is likely to be among the tail-enders again.

"We know that Barcelona is very hard on the package. And there will be not so much they (the drivers) can do about it. So I think we need to protect them, maybe a little bit, from getting too much negative out of this," Krack said of Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll.