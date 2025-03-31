Logo
Aston Martin gets further $68 million funding, to sell stake in F1 team
FILE PHOTO: The interior of Aston Martin Vantage, a luxury sports car, is pictured during its launch in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Chairman Lawrence Stroll attends a news conference on their auto motorsports activities with Honda Motor in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
31 Mar 2025 02:36PM
Aston Martin said on Monday Chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium would invest a further 52.5 million pounds ($67.98 million) in the luxury carmaker and increase its stake to about 33 per cent.

The fresh funding comes a month after the carmaker said it would cut 5 per cent of its workforce as its losses and debt ballooned, and just four months after it last raised capital.

The company added it would sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team, and expects to realize a premium to the current book value of about 74 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7723 pounds)

Source: Reuters
