Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aston Martin to raise over $162 million from chairman investment, F1 team stake sale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Aston Martin to raise over $162 million from chairman investment, F1 team stake sale

Aston Martin to raise over $162 million from chairman investment, F1 team stake sale
FILE PHOTO: The interior of Aston Martin Vantage, a luxury sports car, is pictured during its launch in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
Aston Martin to raise over $162 million from chairman investment, F1 team stake sale
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Chairman Lawrence Stroll attends a news conference on their auto motorsports activities with Honda Motor in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
31 Mar 2025 02:36PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2025 02:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Martin said on Monday it would raise more than 125 million pounds ($161.9 million) through funding from Chairman Lawrence Stroll's investment vehicle and the sale of its minority stake in the Formula One team he owns.

The carmaker in late February said it would cut 5 per cent of its workforce as losses and debt ballooned, just three months after raising capital for the sixth time under Stroll.

Since taking over in 2020, Stroll has invested around 600 million pounds in Aston Martin. His Yew Tree Consortium will invest a further 52.5 million pounds by purchasing 75 million shares at 70 pence per share, the company said. 

This will increase Stroll's stake to about 33 per cent from about 27.7 per cent, and Aston Martin said Yew Tree had expressed interest in raising it further to up to 35 per cent.

Other top shareholders include Geely and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Aston Martin also said a sale of a stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team would help it realise a premium to the current book value of about 74 million pounds.

The company famous for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice also said it now expects "modest growth" in annual car volumes, compared with its earlier forecast of mid-single digit percentage growth.

($1 = 0.7723 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement