Aston Martin serious about building own engine, says Stroll
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace)

16 Mar 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 01:52AM)
LONDON: Aston Martin are serious about building their own Formula One engine from 2026 with Saudi backers Aramco, team owner Lawrence Stroll said on Tuesday.

The Silverstone-based team, who are constructing a new factory and expanding their staff, last month announced a long-term partnership with the Saudi state-owned energy giant.

"We're quite serious," Canadian billionaire Stroll told Reuters in a video call when asked about the possibility of Aston using their own engine when the rules change in four years' time.

"Aramco and I are discussing doing our own production engine for '26, the rules do change ... so we have a team of people currently studying the opportunity."

Formula One's governing body has said the 1.6 litre V6 engine will remain but with more electrical power and without the MGU-H component which generates energy from heat. There will also be a power unit cost cap.

The FIA also wants to make it possible for new engine manufacturers to join the sport at a competitive level.

Aston Martin, seventh overall last season, currently use Mercedes units.

Mercedes, Renault, Ferrari and Red Bull (with Honda's intellectual property) are Formula One's engine makers with other teams supplied as customers.

The Volkswagen Group, with its Audi and Porsche brands, are also considering entering.

Technical head Andrew Green told reporters last month that it was normal to explore all possibilities.

"With our ambitions, we’re definitely investigating our power unit supply in the long-term," he said.

"We have Aramco now involved as a sponsor ... I’m sure we’ll be looking at it in great detail and understanding whether there’s a benefit to us in that direction."

Aston have a five-year plan to challenge for the championship and have made some high-profile signings from rivals.

Source: Reuters

