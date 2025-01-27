Logo
Sport

Aston Villa and West Ham draw 1-1 after Emerson cancels out Ramsey goal
Sport

27 Jan 2025 02:45AM
BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa missed a chance to draw closer to the Premier League's top four on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United whose Brazilian left back Emerson rescued a point after Jacob Ramsey had got the hosts off to a dream start.

Villa, who want to earn a second year in the Champions League, opened the scoring when academy product Ramsey played a neat one-two with Ollie Watkins in the eighth minute before placing an angled shot past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Villa should have scored again, with Youri Tielemans shooting just wide and Watkins narrowly missing a header. But the visitors grew into the game and deservedly equalised when Emerson headed home an Edson Alvarez cross in the 70th minute.

The result left Villa eighth on 37 points after 23 games - four points behind the fourth position that would grant them another spot in Europe's elite competition. West Ham are 13th on 27 points, a comfortable 11 points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

