Aston Villa beaten 1-0 at Monaco in Champions League
Aston Villa beaten 1-0 at Monaco in Champions League
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 AS Monaco's Wilfried Singo scores their first goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia in action with AS Monaco's Vanderson REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Leon Bailey in action with AS Monaco's Denis Zakaria REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara in action REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and AS Monaco coach Adolf Hutter before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz
22 Jan 2025 04:01AM
MONACO : AS Monaco edged out Aston Villa 1-0 at home in the Champions League on Tuesday, thanks to an early goal from Wilfried Singo, to secure the Ligue 1 side their first win of the year.

Monaco snapped a four-game winless run across all competitions to provisionally sit ninth in the 36-team Champions League table with 13 points.

Villa, who were unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, slipped to seventh, also on 13 points with a top-eight finish now in jeopardy.

Monaco took the lead eight minutes in as Singo headed in from close range after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a fine save to keep out Thilo Kehrer's initial header from a corner.

The visitors managed to withstand Monaco's pressure and enjoyed more possession before the break but could not equalise, as Monaco goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki denied efforts from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

In the second half, Unai Emery sought to spark some life into his attack with the introduction of Jhon Duran, but they could not breach a solid Monaco backline, with shots from Morgan Rogers and Matty Cash going wide.

Source: Reuters

